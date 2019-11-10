Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €9.00 by Nord/LB

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.54 ($9.93).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.94.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.