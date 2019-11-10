Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRPT. HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,711. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Bonney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.74 per share, with a total value of $173,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,603.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,173,365 shares in the company, valued at $388,737,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

