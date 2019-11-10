Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $201.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.28. 2,233,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael W. Bonney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $611,603.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 651.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 77.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 64.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

