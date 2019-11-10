Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAP. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.50.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$40.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$37.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

