Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SAP. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Saputo from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.50.
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$40.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.05. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$37.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.41.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
