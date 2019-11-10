SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Decreased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. SAP comprises about 1.7% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 43.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 325,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

