Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €20.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.26 ($20.07).

LHA opened at €17.43 ($20.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

