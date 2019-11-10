SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded by Nord/LB to Buy

Nord/LB upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 50,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,465. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

