SafeCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $911,345.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00046912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00793111 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00227729 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005773 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00087288 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003541 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

