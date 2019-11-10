Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to announce sales of $51.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.12 million and the lowest is $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $52.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $185.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.65 million to $186.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $229.70 million to $231.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SB stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. 14.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.