Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Ryder System worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 73.6% during the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryder System by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. 692,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,882. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith acquired 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.