Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,348,000 after buying an additional 1,632,600 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,647,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,934,000 after buying an additional 255,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. The company had a trading volume of 326,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,332. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

