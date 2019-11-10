Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,474 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.02. 1,123,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.08 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $160,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,442,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,793. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

