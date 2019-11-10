Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,754,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,628,000 after buying an additional 896,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after buying an additional 695,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,090,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,480,000 after buying an additional 657,459 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,370,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,697,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,846,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $374,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,405 shares of company stock worth $16,126,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 1,544,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,509. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.