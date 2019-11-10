Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.59 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.85% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $86,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $201,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,652. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

