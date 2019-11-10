RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €45.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RTL. Oddo Bhf set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.33 ($59.68).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

