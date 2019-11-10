RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “

Shares of RRD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 949,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $271.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.68. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 776,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $1,575,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,934,000 shares of company stock worth $4,127,960. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

