Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC cut Royal Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.56. 890,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,029. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Royal Gold by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 350,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 272,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,024,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Royal Gold by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

