Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to $67.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 73.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $8,909,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 142.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

