Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RST. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rosetta Stone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 358,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,303. The company has a market capitalization of $498.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.29. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,782 shares of company stock worth $272,484. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

