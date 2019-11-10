Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. 11,888,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,595,813. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

