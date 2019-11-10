Ronna Romney Sells 375 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $208,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 219,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.