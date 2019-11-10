Ronna Romney Sells 375 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
