Ronald J. Myers Sells 6,484 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $346,504.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Timken and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth $107,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

