Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ROK opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day moving average is $162.21. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

