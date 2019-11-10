Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) vs. Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Critical Review

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Savara has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Savara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.73% -32.71% Savara N/A -45.12% -32.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Savara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$74.52 million ($1.89) -8.66 Savara $130,000.00 266.20 -$61.52 million ($1.29) -0.65

Savara has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Savara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Savara 0 3 3 0 2.50

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.49%. Savara has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 923.81%. Given Savara’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Savara is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Savara shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Savara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Savara on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. In addition, the company has an adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.