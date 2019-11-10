Robert Willett Sells 19,408 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 2.10. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cognex by 39.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.