Robert A. Abel Buys 500 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Robert A. Abel purchased 500 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 55,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

