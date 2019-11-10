RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. RingCentral accounts for approximately 5.7% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RingCentral worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 177,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $169.83 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4,245.75 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $39,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 4,819 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $683,767.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,010.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,429 shares of company stock valued at $57,500,942. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

