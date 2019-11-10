Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 1,110,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,592,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

