Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $290,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $34.05 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $99,594.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

