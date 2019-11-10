Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 75.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 15.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 163,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VREX. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.