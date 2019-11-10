Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Installed Building Products worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $689,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $1,055,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 128.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,926,000 after acquiring an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $8,511,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In other Installed Building Products news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $118,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,760. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.