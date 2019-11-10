Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,448 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 477.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,635 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $56,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,537.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.18 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

