Reviewing Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) & Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Datang Intl Power Generation and Summer Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Summer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $14.11 billion 0.26 $186.19 million $0.22 18.30 Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.38 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

Datang Intl Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation 1.03% 1.47% 0.35% Summer Energy -5.55% -69.45% -15.36%

Dividends

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Summer Energy does not pay a dividend. Datang Intl Power Generation pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Datang Intl Power Generation beats Summer Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datang Intl Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

