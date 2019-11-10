Reviewing SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 LTD/S N/A N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S N/A N/A N/A

SOUTH32 LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. IMPALA PLATINUM/S does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SOUTH32 LTD/S has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOUTH32 LTD/S and IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 LTD/S $7.55 billion 1.26 $1.33 billion N/A N/A IMPALA PLATINUM/S $3.43 billion 1.52 $103.71 million $0.29 24.48

SOUTH32 LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than IMPALA PLATINUM/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SOUTH32 LTD/S and IMPALA PLATINUM/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 LTD/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 IMPALA PLATINUM/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

SOUTH32 LTD/S beats IMPALA PLATINUM/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe. The company also provides smelting and refining services. Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

