Reviewing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. GeoPark does not pay a dividend.

This table compares GeoPark and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 16.60% 71.41% 12.95% MV Oil Trust 95.30% N/A 109.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $601.20 million 1.94 $72.42 million $1.47 12.97 MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 12.69 $16.33 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GeoPark and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 1 0 3.00 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

GeoPark currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.41%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

GeoPark beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

