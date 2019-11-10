Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,889 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after acquiring an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

