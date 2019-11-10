Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Fulton Financial worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

