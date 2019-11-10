Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.33 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 40,700.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $121.12.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.