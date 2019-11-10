Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $31.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at $955,958.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L bought 173,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

