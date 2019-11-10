Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.73 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,819. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

