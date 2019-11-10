Restore (LON:RST) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Restore alerts:

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Wednesday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 460 ($6.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.98 million and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 418.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.51.

In other news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,144.26).

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.