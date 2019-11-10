Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.74 ($0.79), with a volume of 198583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.73 ($0.85).

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.68.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

