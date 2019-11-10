Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regional Management Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

RM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

RM opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a current ratio of 48.69. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $513,925.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,858 shares of company stock worth $756,665 and have sold 114,051 shares worth $3,032,569. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.