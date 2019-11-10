Research Analysts Set Expectations for Maxar Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Maxar Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.49). National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.88) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

MAXR opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $662.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

