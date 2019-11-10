Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of IOVA opened at $23.62 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

