Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $12.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2019 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.41 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JLL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.47.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

