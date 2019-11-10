Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Davita Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Davita in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Davita’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Davita to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

NYSE:DVA opened at $69.85 on Friday. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Davita by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Davita by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

