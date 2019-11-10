Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €61.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.91 ($73.15).

Shares of RNO opened at €46.75 ($54.35) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.76.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

