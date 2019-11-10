Remme (REM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX and Tidex. Remme has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $105,942.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $672.70 or 0.07431356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015347 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 659,315,410 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, Tidex, Kuna and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.