Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RRR. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of RRR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 552,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III bought 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $198,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,027,509 shares of company stock worth $19,197,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.